North West extends digital support for 275k unpaid carers

Up to 275,000 unpaid carers living across the North West of England can now access an expanded range of support services, including an online community forum and tools to help claim financial support, as the region looks to boost help for this vital community.

This milestone comes as Wigan Council announces it has become the latest local authority in the North West to roll-out a tech-powered initiative designed to connect and support those looking after friends, family and neighbours. This support is being delivered in partnership with the UK’s largest community of unpaid carers, Mobilise.

This latest backing from Wigan Council takes the number of North West carers able to access the digital support to up to 275,000.

At least 31,442 people identify as unpaid carers in Wigan, comprising 1 in 10 of the local population. The new initiative will provide an added layer of on-demand support for anyone who looks after someone in the area, including those who may not identify as ‘carers’ or realise they are entitled to support. As part of this, the initiative aims to uncover and widen access to support for3,900people who have not previously engaged with any support in Wigan.

Wigan Council follows nine local authorities in Cheshire and Merseyside who joined the same initiative in October last year. This saw 243,000 unpaid carers in Cheshire and Merseyside gain access to the tech-powered support. 8 in 10 (79%) Cheshire and Merseyside carers had not accessed any support prior to the digital initiative rolling out across the region.

The new services can be accessed remotely via an online hub and include:

An online peer community of hundreds of thousands of fellow carers from across the UK, with a community forum and regular events to share experiences and advice

of hundreds of thousands of fellow carers from across the UK, with a community forum and regular events to share experiences and advice Self-service tools to help carers understand the different benefits they may be entitled to (including Carer’s Allowance), check their eligibility, and access different support

to help carers understand the different benefits they may be entitled to (including Carer’s Allowance), check their eligibility, and access different support Tailored support guides on everything from how to balance caring with full-time work, to managing personal health and wellbeing while looking after someone else

on everything from how to balance caring with full-time work, to managing personal health and wellbeing while looking after someone else Information on carers’ rights and relevant social care law, in line with the latest government guidance

An AI-powered ‘Mobilise Assistant’ is also available to help carers quickly and easily find the specific information, resources or support that they need, using their own words.

In Cheshire and Merseyside, the majority (51%) of carers currently accessing these digital services rely on the support outside of working hours. Now also available to carers living in Wigan, the on-demand offering will supplement existing support in the region, including in-person services provided by local organisations such as the Wigan & Leigh Carers Centre.

Alison Lodder, who cares for her husband in the North West, said:

“My husband was diagnosed with MS almost thirty years ago, just two years after we got married. I’ve cared for him ever since. During my caring journey, I’ve found different forms of support have helped at different times. For example, my local carers centre has been a lifeline in the past, and a care worker now comes to the house to provide more regular support whilst I get ready for work in the mornings. Juggling part-time work with my caring role restricts the times that I can access wider support. But, since joining Mobilise, I’ve always had another carer to chat to when I find a moment for myself in the evenings, or an expert on hand to offer advice when I need it the most.”

Suzanne Bourne, co-founder and Head of Carer Support at Mobilise, comments:

“As unpaid carers, it’s vital we get the support we need to protect our own wellbeing, and continue to look after our friends or family at the same time. But caring responsibilities don’t always start and stop in line with traditional working hours, or allow us to leave those in our care alone. This is where on-demand digital support can help.

“I’m grateful that, alongside local carers organisations like Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, Mobilise is now able to help more carers across the North West access support whenever and wherever they need it. Our new partnership with Wigan Council, and our continued work with local authorities across Cheshire and Merseyside, will help ensure that no one has to navigate the daily realities of caring alone.”

George Smith who cared for his mother and lives in Cheshire, said:

“I moved in with my mum in 2023 after a nasty fall led to mobility issues and various complications that left her unable to look after herself.

“You don’t expect to become a carer. I certainly wasn’t prepared for how it would impact me physically and mentally. There were many times when I felt lonely, guilty, and like I was losing my sense of identity. Talking to other carers helped me realise it was okay to take time out for myself. The Mobilise community also helped me realise I wasn’t alone. They opened my eyes to how many of us look after loved ones who we might once have relied on ourselves, and how many of us will come to rely on those around us in future.

“I cared for my mum up until she passed away earlier this year. And I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Councillor Keith Cunliffe, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care at Wigan Council, said:

“We are proud to be working with Mobilise alongside Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre in this innovative partnership to better support unpaid carers across Wigan Borough. Unpaid carers are vital to our communities and it is so important that we continue to find new and effective ways to support them. By embracing digital innovation, we are ensuring carers can access the help they need, when they need it and in a way that fits around their busy lives.”

Christine Aspin, Chief Officer at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, said:

“As Chief Officer at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre, I am announcing our partnership with Mobilise. This collaboration alongside our ongoing work with Wigan Council will enable better support for unpaid carers in the Wigan Borough. By utilising innovation and technology, we aim to address carers' needs effectively, providing essential resources, support, and assistance at a time and convenience suitable for the carers.

“This partnership emphasises the importance of collective efforts in fostering positive community engagement and improving wellbeing. We aim to offer support beyond conventional hours, ensuring targeted assistance for working carers and those who cannot access daytime services. Caring does not fit a 9-5 model, so support will be available to carers as and when needed. Our goal is to ensure that every carer in our community has access to the help they need, precisely when they need it most.”

Councillor Angela Coleman the Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services at Liverpool City Council, comments:

“Our priority is ensuring that all carers living in Liverpool can access the support they need, when they need it. Partnering with Mobilise to offer on-demand, remotely available services have helped extend our ability to deliver this support. With more carers engaging with support for the first time, and the majority accessing the new services outside of working hours, the impact is already clear to see.”

The initiative in both Wigan and Cheshire and Merseyside is being funded by the Government’s Accelerating Reform Fund.

For more information about the support now available in Wigan, see here. For more information about the support available across Cheshire and Merseyside, see here. To start accessing support today, the Mobilise app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play, with more information available on Mobilise’s website.