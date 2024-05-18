Nurses, midwives and operating department practitioners celebrated at special event in Wigan

Nurses, midwives and operating department practitioners (ODP) were recognised by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

The inaugural International Day of the Midwife, Nurse and ODP event was held at The Edge in Wigan.

There were presentations by Paula Palmer Charlery, from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, and Mike Donnellon, president of the College of ODPs.

Staff members also shared stories about their careers and their journeys to becoming qualified practitioners.

Kevin Parker-Evans, WWL’s interim chief nurse, said: “It was a magnificent event that everyone should be proud of.

“It has been great to have all the professions together in one room and it was truly inspiring to hear from such brilliant speakers. We really have celebrated our staff in true WWL style.”

Awards and certificates were handed out to:

Operating Department Practitioner Going Above and Beyond: Merlin Lalu, anaesthetic department

Highly commended: Ayesha Hussein, Wigan Infirmary theatres

Nurse Going Above and Beyond: Andrea Holt, specialist community public health nurse – school nurse

Highly commended: Helen Titu, consultant nurse acute cardiology

Midwife Going Above and Beyond: Ashley Gwinnett, Fern team (enhanced midwifery community team)

Highly commended: Danielle Johnson, delivery suite

Internationally Educated Nurse of the Year: Constanciah Butayo, cardiac catheter lab, cardiology

Highly commended: Mumthas Man, emergency department

Learner of the Year: Athalia Ross, student midwife, maternity unit

Highly commended: Neelesh Patel, trainee nurse associate

Leader of the Year: Ann Carey, matron child health

Karen Downs Innovation Award: Leanne Lee, hospital at home, community division

Highly commended: Charlotte Blay, medical assessment unit

WWL Chief Nursing Office Lifetime Award: Allison Luxon, deputy chief nurse

Certificates and fob watches were presented to qualifying registered nurse degree apprenticeship top-ups and trainee nurse associates.

In the evening a multi-faith celebration service was held, led by the chaplaincy team and faith leaders.

Further awards were handed out, including:

The Pauline Jones Nursing Leadership Award: Geri Little, ward leader, surgical admissions lounge

The Chief Nursing Officer of England Award: Jon Baggaley, health care assistant, emergency department and Vickey Smith, health care support worker clinical educator

WWL’s theatre teams created a cookbook of recipes which was given out at the event.

1 . Inaugural International Day of the Midwife, Nurse and ODP event Allison Luxon with Kevin Parker-Evans Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Inaugural International Day of the Midwife, Nurse and ODP event Staff enjoy the event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Inaugural International Day of the Midwife, Nurse and ODP event Ayesha Hussein with Kevin Parker-Evans Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Inaugural International Day of the Midwife, Nurse and ODP event Merlin Lalu with Kevin Parker-Evans Photo: Submitted Photo Sales