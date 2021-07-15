One-stop shop will help vulnerable Wigan residents with health problems and other issues

The Stronger Together Team has been officially launched at Leigh Walk-In Centre to offer a one-stop shop providing medical treatment, information and support.

It has been set up by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Wigan Council, We Are With You Wigan and Leigh and Community Health Partnerships Ltd.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, the council’s deputy leader, said: “This is an exciting new partnership which can advise and support individuals and families who are at risk of homelessness, or where assistance is needed with alcohol or drug-related issues. This opportunity will enable residents to access advice in the community to prevent issues from escalating into crisis.

Several organisations have joined forces to offer the service

“I am pleased that those accessing the service will be welcomed by professional support staff who can offer immediate advice and support and ensure rapid access to specialist health and support services where required.”

Coun Susan Gambles, the council’s portfolio holder for housing, added: “Preventing homelessness is a priority for the council and we have a range of quality services available that can assist individuals and families. This partnership approach in Leigh will ensure that local residents can quickly and easily access these services and get the advice and support needed.

“The Stronger Together partnership is situated in the heart of Leigh at the walk-in centre and is a welcoming and discrete environment that is there to help. There is no need to book and if you have any concerns at all, our teams will be happy to support you.”

The service currently operates from 10am to 4pm on Fridays.