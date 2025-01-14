Our plan to tackle NHS waiting lists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last week the Prime Minister launched new proposals aimed at tackling soaring hospital waiting lists and restoring patients’ confidence in our NHS.

Nationally the Labour Government inherited a 7.5 million strong NHS waiting list from the Tories. Across the North West alone there are 1,063,560 individuals on waiting lists with 467,551 waiting longer than 18 weeks for a test or treatment.

Despite the tireless efforts of our excellent local NHS staff, figures from NHS England show that over 53,000 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of September last year. Of those, over 2,000 people had been waiting for longer than a year.

These are not just abstract numbers. Every person on the waiting list is someone who could be worried about a lump or other symptoms, waiting for potentially life-saving treatment, or putting their life on hold while waiting for surgery.

For those millions of people across the country, the fundamental promise of our NHS – that it will be there for us when we need it – is not being delivered.

This can’t go on.

The Government is determined to clear the backlog of patients waiting for NHS treatment. Under our new Elective Care Plan, patients in Wigan waiting for more than 18 weeks for NHS treatment will be able to access more appointments closer to home and get the help they need faster.

Our plan sets out how we will reform elective care (covering a range of planned, non-emergency services – from tests and scans to outpatient appointments, non-urgent surgery and cancer treatment) and return us to the standard of 92% of patients receiving treatment within 18 weeks.

Ensuring that the NHS once again meets the 18-week standard for planned treatment is a key milestone and will mean patients in Wigan will no longer have to put their lives on hold.

Currently, too many patients face long waits for appointments or surgeries and may be referred to hospitals they don’t choose at inconvenient times, while appointments and precious staff time are also being lost to inefficiencies or inconsistencies in care.

Our plan sets out a comprehensive approach to hitting the 18-week referral to treatment target by the end of this Parliament. This includes opening Community Diagnostic Centres on evenings and weekends so more people will be able to access tests and checks while going about their daily lives.

The NHS will also increase the number of surgical hubs, which help protect planned care from the impact of seasonal and other pressures.

Where appropriate GPs will be able to directly refer patients for tests and scans, speeding up diagnoses for patients across a wide range of conditions.

Our plan will drive forward progress on the Government’s commitment to deliver 2 million extra NHS appointments in its first year, equivalent to 40,000 every week.

NHS backlogs have spiralled in recent years, leaving millions of patients languishing on waiting lists, often in pain or fear. With so many people in Wigan waiting for NHS treatment, it is more urgent than ever that we support and reform our health service so it will always be there for you when you need it.