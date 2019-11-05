Paramedics issue last-minute firework safety warnings

Paramedics have put out an 11th hour safety warning as final preparations are made for Bonfire Night parties.



The North West Ambulance service often sees a rise in emergency calls on this evening of the year, particularly for burns from fireworks which can cause life-changing or even life-threatening injuries if they’re not handled properly.

NWAS consultant paramedic Steve Cremin said: “Many injuries from fireworks can be easily avoided with a bit of extra care, we advise people to attend organised events where possible as these are often safer, not to mention less expensive (and they usually have the best displays!).

“If you are using your own fireworks, allocate a sensible adult to be in charge and keep children a safe distance away. It’s best to lay off the alcohol until afterwards and never return to a lit firework.”

If accidents do occur, here’s some advice on how to treat minor burns:

Remove any clothing or jewellery near the burnt area of skin, including babies’ nappies. But do not try to remove anything that’s stuck to the burnt skin, as this could cause more damage.

Cool the burn with cool or lukewarm running water for 20 minutes as soon as possible after the injury.

Cover the burn with cling film. Put the cling film in a layer over the burn, rather than wrapping it around a limb. A clean clear plastic bag can be used for burns on your hand.

Treat the pain from a burn with paracetamol or ibuprofen.

For more serious burns, get further medical assistance from A&E.