Patient numbers fall at Wigan's casualty departments amid strikes by staff

New data from NHS England shows that message was heeded, as 12,100 patients attended Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit and Leigh Walk-In Centre in April – down 5.5 per cent from 12,807 in March.

Wigan Infirmary

Overall 68.3 per cent of people were seen within the target time of four hours – up from 66.3 per cent the month before – but this broke down to just 46.6 per cent of patients at A&E, bolstered by 99.4 per cent at the walk-in centre.

The trust saw 2,775 emergency admissions in April, down from 5.2 per cent from 2,927 in March, with most patients coming from A&E.

There were still long waits for a bed after the decision to admit was made, with 1,393 patients waiting for more than four hours (down from 1,485) and 306 delayed by more than 12 hours (down from 351).

Nationally, 74.6 per cent of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, up from 71.5 per cent in March, which was the highest percentage since September 2021.