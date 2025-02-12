Pioneering Dementia home starts recruitment

An award-winning care provider has launched its recruitment drive for a unique care home development which will change the landscape of elderly care in the region. Millennium Care, family-run and Wigan-based, is set to open the doors of Langtree Care Home this spring, completing the Standish Care Village.

Langtree will deliver outstanding advanced dementia care and join two other highly rated homes creating an unrivalled continuity of care at Millennium’s Standish site.

Assembling a dedicated staff team to deliver exceptional and inspiring care for Langtree’s future residents, roles vary from Carers and Nurses to a Head Chef, Music, Lifestyle and Enrichment Co-ordinators.

The new home will operate a Household Model of Care, a research-backed approach proven to support those living with dementia that prioritises familiarity, autonomy and person-centred care helping residents age with vibrancy in a home-like setting.

Residents and staff enjoy a Sports Day at Lakeside Care Home, part of the Standish Care Village.

Tara Morris, Registered Manager at Langtree Care Home, said:

“With the final touches of our beautiful home just around the corner, it is time to build an amazing staff team to complement it.

“Langtree Care Home will be a state-of-the-art setting, offering employees the opportunity to thrive in innovative roles focused on delivering meaningful and consistent impact.

“At the Standish Care Village, staff will be part of something greater, a community with shared goals and ethos where resident’s lives are for living.”

The Standish Care Village combines Worthington Lake, Lakeside and Langtree Care Home. Each home specialises in a different level of care, ensuring residents receive the tailored, adaptable support they need.

The Village ensures residents have the peace of mind that if their condition changes they can stay within the same familiar setting.

Millennium Care is a B Corp-certified provider with four homes across the North West.

For the complete list of vacancies visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/careers/

For more information on Millennium Care, the Standish Care Village and Langtree Care Home visit: https://www.millennium-care.co.uk/