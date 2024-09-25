Plea for 'medical emergencies' only at Wigan Infirmary's 'extremely busy' A&E unit
Hospital bosses are warning the A&E department at Wigan Infirmary is “extremely busy”.
Patients are being asked to only go to the unit if they are in a “life-threatening” condition and seek help elsewhere otherwise.
A post on the trust’s Facebook page on Wednesday said: “The emergency department is extremely busy today, please only attend for medical emergencies
“Unless your condition is life-threatening, use 111.nhs.uk to be directed to the right care for you.
“Keep our emergency department free for those who really need it.”
