Pregnant women in Wigan urged to do their own research into flu and coronavirus vaccines

Pregnant women in Wigan are being encouraged to get vaccinated against flu and coronavirus this winter as a new campaign is launched.

Research shows uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine is low among pregnant women in Greater Manchester compared to those who are not pregnant, due to fears about having multiple vaccinations.

NHS Greater Manchester’s campaign aims to encourage pregnant women to make informed decisions about winter vaccines.

Pregnant women are being urged to do their own research before deciding whether to be vaccinated against flu and Covid-19

It offers advice on where to get reliable information and addresses concerns via clinicians and videos featuring the experiences of seven women in the region who were vaccinated during pregnancy.

Pregnant women are more vulnerable to becoming seriously unwell and hospitalised with any virus, due to weakening effects on the immune system in pregnancy.

The campaign encourages women to do their own research to ensure they feel confident getting vaccinated, such as by consulting with their GP, midwife and other healthcare professionals; speaking to other women who have been vaccinated; and only reading information and research from reliable sources.

Dr Helen Wall, clinical director for population health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said: “Understandably, we know that a lot of women can be nervous about having jabs during their pregnancy, especially with so much misinformation out there about the Covid-19 vaccination. But we can’t emphasise enough the risks not being vaccinated pose to pregnant women, which is why this campaign is so important.

“The growing evidence of harm from both viruses in pregnant women is quite alarming. So as a mother and GP, I want to encourage pregnant women to seek out a vaccine for both Covid and flu this autumn, as our hospitalisation rates for both have already began to climb.

“Vaccinations are our best defence against flu and Covid-19, ahead of what could be a very challenging winter with the rise of the new variant.”

The winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination programme provides protection to those eligible and their families, preventing people developing serious illnesses and helping to minimise hospitalisations.

Wherever possible, vaccinations for flu and Covid-19 will be offered at the same time.