Wigan’s hospital trust has had to pay out over £2m to patients who have lodged claims following negligence in an A&E setting in the last six years.

Figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist found between 2019 and 2024, 50 claims regarding A&E negligence were lodged against WWL, with 19 of these claims being settled.

A&E negligence can occur when a medical professional fails to provide care or treatment to the expected standard, with some examples including failing to listen to the patient’s symptoms or conducting an improper examination.

Sophie Cope, medical negligence solicitor for JF Law (which owns the Medical Negligence Assist brand), said: "The growing rate of negligence in A&E services brings into sharp focus a deeply concerning trend within our National Health Service.

“With over 6,000 claims being made against trusts in the past five years, this represents thousands of individuals who have suffered harm at a time when they were most vulnerable and seeking urgent care.

“The amount of money trusts have had to pay out in compensation reflects the severe impact these incidents have had on patients' lives, ranging from increased periods of pain and suffering to life-changing injuries.”

The lowest number of claims against WWL was made in 2019/20, when seven were filed. Three years later, this number increased to 15.

WWL has seen a drop in the number of claims over the past year, compared to 2022/23, with a total of nine.

The chart shows that the biggest number of claims against WWL came in 2022 to 2023

There are several reasons why A&E services have been overwhelmed in recent years, two main causes being staff shortages and overcrowding in most UK hospitals.

Earlier this year, MPs warned health officials must do more to reduce patient harm and lower the “jaw-dropping” payouts for poor care.

The Public Accounts Committee said the Department of Health and Social Care “lacks a grip of the financial pressures it faces” as it scrutinised the department’s annual accounts for 2023/24.

They highlighted that NHS Resolution, which manages claims and compensation for the department, paid £2.8bn to people wronged by clinical negligence in 2023/24.

Medical Negligence Assist obtained figures on how much WWL has paid out to A&E medical negligence claims since 2019.

Over the past five years, the trust has paid out a total of £2,245,556, with the highest amount being paid in 2021/22, at £1,757,946.

WWL was approached for a comment but declined to respond.

A drastic rise in patient waiting times has also piled pressure on A&E services, with thousands of patients having to wait up to three days, often spending much of that time on hospital corridors.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned that nationally, the situation could be costing thousands of lives.

According to figures gathered by NHS Resolution, 6,488 claims have been made against NHS trusts across the country since 2019 for negligence regarding accident and emergency services.

Of the 6,488 claims, 4,574 were settled with trusts having to pay out a total of £608,343,606 in compensation to claimants who may have suffered a range of injuries..

There are many possible primary causes of these claims, including failures to perform X-rays, medication errors, or inadequate nursing care.

However, the main reason for many claims made against the NHS was a failed or delayed diagnosis, which was responsible for 2,224 claims alone over the past five years.

Ms Cope said: “The most common reason for individuals pursuing this type of claim over the past five years has been a failed or delayed diagnosis, often caused by the A&E department’s failure to refer the patient for further investigations. Early intervention and accurate assessment are crucial in an emergency department (A&E) setting.

“For those who have unfortunately been affected by medical negligence and suffered harm due to substandard care in an emergency department, I strongly advise you to seek legal advice from a specialist medical negligence solicitor.

“Pursuing a claim not only helps victims secure the compensation they deserve for their injuries and losses but also plays an important role in improving patient safety for everyone in the future."

Medical Negligence Assist offers support to patients who may have suffered harm as a result of A&E negligence and can see if they have grounds to submit a claim.

They operate a 24-hour helpline, along with an online claim form, which can be accessed on their website.