Wigan residents under the age of 35 are being urged to give blood and save lives.

It has been revealed that 51 per cent of regular donors in the North West are over 45, compared with 47 per cent five years ago.

Nationally, older people also account for 51 per cent of the donor population, having overtaken 17 to 44 year olds this year for the first time since 2018.

Meanwhile, the proportion of the youngest donors has shrunk, with only half as many 17 to 24 year olds in England giving blood now compared with five years ago.

Younger people are being called on to give blood

NHS Blood and Transplant has revealed the statistics as it calls for more younger people to become life-savers in 2024.

It is calling on 17 to 35 year olds to make a “no sweat, feel good” start to the year by giving blood – something that will easily slot into their lives alongside even the most committed exercise regime.

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive of NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Because life-saving blood only has a short shelf life, we need to constantly collect it and need a steady stream of new donors.

“For the first time in five years, we have more donors who are aged over 45 than under, so it has never been more important for younger people to become life-savers by giving blood.

“Giving blood feels great. In just one hour you can save up to three lives. Please register and book your first appointment today.”

NHS Blood and Transplant’s Giving Types campaign encourages people who give in big and little ways – such as giving up a seat on a train or raising money for charity – to consider becoming a blood donor.

The campaign particularly aims to recruit more donors of black heritage, as they are more likely to have the blood type urgently needed to treat people with sickle cell, the fastest growing genetic blood disorder in the UK.