Research Facility New Community Room Dedicated to Patient Champion

Friends and family of a much-loved health advocate gathered to celebrate the naming of a new room in his name.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) Clinical Research Hub in Ashton-in-Makerfield, officially opened ‘The Greenwood Room’ in recognition of the former WWL Governor, and Patient Research Advisor, Bill Greenwood OBE, and his service to the Trust. The ‘Greenwood Room’ will be an accessible space to welcome local residents, and health and care staff, to talk about, and take part in, research.

Bill was one of the first WWL Governors from 2008 until 2018 and continued as a member of the WWL Patient Research Advisory Group until he died in July 2022. Bill’s contribution to the group led to WWL researchers acknowledging Bill’s contribution to the research field and that he be fittingly recognised.

WWL’s Head of Research, Alison Robinson, said: “Bill’s desire to support healthcare in the Wigan Borough and his strong support for continuous improvement through research deserves to be recognised. When thinking about a name for the room, rather than having 'community room' we thought of naming the room to reflect someone who contributed to WWL and its research would be ideal, hence, ‘The Greenwood Room.’”

The Greenwood Room Plaque

Professor Sanjay Arya, Medical Director at WWL, who welcomed guests to the event, said: “Bill was instrumental in helping WWL to achieve so much, not least Foundation Trust status in 2008, alongside our then Chief Executive, Andrew Foster.

“I worked with Bill on the Seven Day Services Pilot, and we travelled to London together to meet with the NHS England panel. They were so impressed that a Governor had come with us to represent the people of Wigan Borough. Only five acute Trusts in the country achieved the pilot site accreditation – we were the only one in Greater Manchester – and what an accolade Bill helped us to accomplish.

“Bill will always be in our minds and our hearts, and I will cherish the memories I have with him for years to come.”

Unveiling a plaque bearing Bill’s name, his widow, Ann, said: “It is such an honour to have this space dedicated to Bill, and that he was so well thought of. He enjoyed every moment of everything he did - and he did so much! Thank you for remembering him in this way and holding him in such high regard.”

Bill Greenwood in 2019

Such was his dedication to research that Bill was posthumously recognised at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Greater Manchester Clinical Research Network (CRN) Annual Health and Care Research Awards with a special award for ‘Relevant Research in 2022’.

The award recognised how Bill demonstrated one of the Greater Manchester CRN’s three core values for ‘Relevant Research’. The core value attributed to Bill was the ‘commitment to fully understanding the care needs of our local population and findings the best ways to make a difference to citizens and communities through research’.