Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest NHS estates data reveals a 50 per cent increase in parking revenue nationwide, totalling £145.9m in 2023, up from £97.9m the previous year.

Analysis by personal finance website The Grade found the revenue at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) was £497,207 in 2022-23 – up 23 per cent from £404,019 in 2021-22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Infirmary's car park on Freckleton Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While hospital car parking charges are sometimes viewed as contentious, bosses have explained the increased revenue is due to a pause on fees for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

A trust spokesman said: “WWL’s pricing aims to be as fair and equitable as possible for all car park users. The standard fee being £3 for up to two hours, with the first 30-minute drop-off free of charge. There are also a number of concessions available for those who most need them.

"Income from car parking charges, after VAT is paid, is used to cover the cost of providing parking and running costs, which include maintenance, lighting, energy, business rates and security services.

“The reported increase of 23 per cent of income (increase from 2021/22 to 2022/23) is as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic when charges had not been levied within the previous financial year for patient parking. As Covid-19 restrictions were eased, there was an increase to patient numbers and visitors attending our services. Car parking charges were also re-introduced in August 2022 following suspension of these charges in March 2020. A result of these changes would show a disproportionate percentage increase in the report from the previous year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have scrapped hospital car parking charges completely, they remain in England, despite the 2019 Conservative manifesto promising to end these “unfair hospital parking charges”.