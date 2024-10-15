Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV judge Rob Rinder is getting wrapped up to support Wigan’s Lewy Body Society.

The TV presenter is calling for more research into Lewy body dementia, and better support for people - like his dad – that are living with the disease and their families.

Rob is helping the annual Lewy Body Society’s Scarf For Lewy event to raise awareness of the second most common form of the neurodegenerative dementia in older people.

His father struggled to get a correct diagnosis in his 60s. And his family found it difficult to cope alone with the symptoms of the relatively unknown form of the degenerative brain disease that affects memory, thinking, movement, sleep and behaviour.

Rob Rinder is supporting the cause

The Wigan-based charity, which is the only one in the UK solely dedicated to supporting people living with Lewy body dementia, their families, and medical researchers, has been staging its autumnal woolly wraparounds at major UK landmarks for the past two years.

Hundreds of knitters from Manchester to Margate have taken up their needles to produce more than a thousand scarves.

And on Thursday, October 17, they will be bringing their third mega yarnbombing event to Manchester.

The city’s Central Hall will be swathed in more than half a mile of scarves just in time for the colder weather.

Rob said: “Every single stitch represents another person, another family, who have been affected by this disease. And I like to think of it in this way: this great big scarf is enveloping those who have loved ones who are suffering from this disease and those who are experiencing this disease themselves.

“We can bring our arms around this community and tell each other and the world that there will one day be sufficient funding for a cure, there will be better information out there, and in the meantime, we all need to be looked after, and that's precisely what you're doing. I already feel warm. I hope the scarf is a lovely rainbow colour!”

Scarf For Lewy founder Vicky Roberts, whose husband lives with LBD, said: “This year’s Scarf For Lewy is going to be bigger and better than ever before. Central Hall is going to look spectacular in its winter woollies, thanks to everyone’s hard work.”

All-round showbiz legend, scarf lover and Lewy Body Society stalwart Christopher Biggins will be attending the event alongside the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Diane Hawkins. Dancing with Dementia will be performing.

Jacqui Cannon, the CEO of the Lewy Body Society, said: “We are grateful Rob has spoken out about the struggles people with Lewy body dementia and their families face from getting a proper diagnosis to coping with care at home and the inevitable fears about the future.

“Lewy body dementia is a little-known type of dementia that is very different to the most common type, Alzheimer’s disease, and requires different support and treatment. It can be very challenging to live with and is often misdiagnosed.

“We want more people to know about Lewy body dementia so that those affected get better support, and there is more scientific research into the disease.”

After the event, the lovingly crafted woollies will be separated into individual scarves again and donated to The Brick, a Wigan charity supporting people at risk of homelessness.

Supporters and people interested in finding out more about Lewy body dementia are invited register here to attend the free Scarf For Lewy event at Central Hall Manchester, Oldham Street, Manchester, M1 1JQ, Thursday, October 17, 10am-2pm