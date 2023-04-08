Rotarians donate 'twiddle muffs' for dementia sufferers at a care home
Rotarians have taken part in a project to help relieve anxiety for people living with dementia.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The Rotary club of Ormskirk Clocktower and the prospective Rotary Club of Skelmersdale and Up Holland delivered “twiddle muffs” to The Spinney Care home in Up Holland.
A twiddle muff is a knitted muff with different textures and items attached with which a patient with dementia can fiddle.
Medics have observed that they have a calming effect on patients.
A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “The staff there were very pleased and gave them out to residents immediately.”