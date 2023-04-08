News you can trust since 1853
Rotarians donate 'twiddle muffs' for dementia sufferers at a care home

Rotarians have taken part in a project to help relieve anxiety for people living with dementia.

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The Rotary club of Ormskirk Clocktower and the prospective Rotary Club of Skelmersdale and Up Holland delivered “twiddle muffs” to The Spinney Care home in Up Holland.

A twiddle muff is a knitted muff with different textures and items attached with which a patient with dementia can fiddle.

Twiddle muffs being delivered to The Spinney Care home in Up HollandTwiddle muffs being delivered to The Spinney Care home in Up Holland
Medics have observed that they have a calming effect on patients.

A Rotary Club spokesperson said: “The staff there were very pleased and gave them out to residents immediately.”

