Rotarians donate 'twiddle muffs' for dementia sufferers at a care home

The Rotary club of Ormskirk Clocktower and the prospective Rotary Club of Skelmersdale and Up Holland delivered “twiddle muffs” to The Spinney Care home in Up Holland.

A twiddle muff is a knitted muff with different textures and items attached with which a patient with dementia can fiddle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twiddle muffs being delivered to The Spinney Care home in Up Holland

Medics have observed that they have a calming effect on patients.