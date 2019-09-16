Rugby ref takes a seat with mental health trust

A professional rugby league match official has a new appointment with a health body providing services in Wigan.

Innes Arnold has joined the trust board at North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust - which specialises in mental health care - as a non-executive director.

The board brings together executive directors and independent non-executive directors from outside the organisation to collectively lead the trust, making sure that full and effective control over its business is maintained.

Mr Arnold has more than 31 years of corporate management experience in the retail service sector and is on committees for several voluntary groups, in addition to a role as a school governor.

Since taking early retirement, he has became a professional rugby league match official.

Mr Arnold, who lives in St Helens, said: “I have been a member of the trust for over 10 years and was elected public governor for St Helens in early 2018.

“I consider it a huge privilege now to be appointed as a non-executive director for the trust.

“I will be fully committed to this role, utilising all my skills, knowledge and experience to ensure I make a positive difference and add real value.”

Trust chairman Helen Bellairs said: “I have enjoyed working with Innes through his role as a governor and I’m delighted he will now be joining our trust board.

“Our non-executive directors play an important role in ensuring the trust has robust systems in place to provide our service users and carers with reliable, safe, high-quality community based physical health, mental health and learning disability services.”