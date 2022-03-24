Samaritans wellbeing roadshow event in Wigan
The Samaritans are running a roadshow event to raise awareness of local mental health support services and offer a listening ear
On Saturday March 26 volunteers from Wigan Samaritans will be at Upper Standishgate between 10am and 4pm to talk to people about their services and provide emotional support. They will be joined by Wigan’s Healthy Routes advisors and The Brick, who offer services to people who are homeless, in poverty or facing debt crisis.
The challenges faced by many across the country have been felt even more deeply over the last two years, as the pandemic has impacted on the nation’s mental health.
Ruth Dean, director of Wigan Samaritans' branch, said “The pandemic’s challenges are continuing and won’t immediately ease off with restrictions lifting. Therefore, it’s vitally important we do everything we can to help anyone who needs support.”
To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Wigan Samaritans please visit www.samaritans.org/branches/wigan.