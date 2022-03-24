Samaritans wellbeing roadshow event in Wigan

The Samaritans are running a roadshow event to raise awareness of local mental health support services and offer a listening ear

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 3:45 pm

On Saturday March 26 volunteers from Wigan Samaritans will be at Upper Standishgate between 10am and 4pm to talk to people about their services and provide emotional support. They will be joined by Wigan’s Healthy Routes advisors and The Brick, who offer services to people who are homeless, in poverty or facing debt crisis.

Read More

Read More
Many Wigan people with dementia are not getting a proper diagnosis

The challenges faced by many across the country have been felt even more deeply over the last two years, as the pandemic has impacted on the nation’s mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Samaritans volunteers join Network Rail and rail industry in return to station events for the charity’s Brew Monday to encourage rail users to have a cuppa and a catch up and to forget so called ‘blue Monday’.

Ruth Dean, director of Wigan Samaritans' branch, said “The pandemic’s challenges are continuing and won’t immediately ease off with restrictions lifting. Therefore, it’s vitally important we do everything we can to help anyone who needs support.”

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Wigan Samaritans please visit www.samaritans.org/branches/wigan.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a subscription is just £1 for your first month. You can subscribe by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Wigan