On Saturday March 26 volunteers from Wigan Samaritans will be at Upper Standishgate between 10am and 4pm to talk to people about their services and provide emotional support. They will be joined by Wigan’s Healthy Routes advisors and The Brick, who offer services to people who are homeless, in poverty or facing debt crisis.

The challenges faced by many across the country have been felt even more deeply over the last two years, as the pandemic has impacted on the nation’s mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samaritans volunteers join Network Rail and rail industry in return to station events for the charity’s Brew Monday to encourage rail users to have a cuppa and a catch up and to forget so called ‘blue Monday’.

Ruth Dean, director of Wigan Samaritans' branch, said “The pandemic’s challenges are continuing and won’t immediately ease off with restrictions lifting. Therefore, it’s vitally important we do everything we can to help anyone who needs support.”

To find out more information about Samaritans, or to make a donation and find out other ways you can support Wigan Samaritans please visit www.samaritans.org/branches/wigan.