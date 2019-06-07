Saying thanks to the helpers

As part of the national Volunteers’ Week celebrations the borough’s hospitals hosted its annual long services awards event for their invaluable unpaid workers.



The event sees Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust chairman Robert Armstrong present award badges and certificates of recognition to those volunteers who have completed five years and multiples of five years of service with WWL.

A thank you letter is also be sent to each and every volunteer, who were also awarded with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service last year, to thank them for their valued service to WWL.

Voluntary Services Manager, Nadia Bousseau who host the event said; “Our wonderful team of over 300 volunteers freely dedicate their time and skills to helping our patients and staff and have even been commended with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“Volunteers’ Week is the perfect opportunity to thank and recognise our volunteers for everything they do.”

Volunteer Phyllis Shaw, who volunteers at WWL’s Leigh Hospital site, said: “I’ve been arranging the flowers with the other volunteers for 18 years now.

“We get together and change them every season and we still always pop in and check the flowers are still looking nice whenever we go past the hospital.

“We love what we do and we meet some nice people in the chapel.”

Phyllis added: “Patients and staff always ask us about the flowers and are really grateful for the work we put in to keeping the chapel a warm and welcoming place for visitors.”

Throughout Volunteers’ Week, WWL Volunteers will receive a thank you letter and cup cakes, as well as their Long Service Awards.

Established in 1984, Volunteers’ Week aims to recognise and celebrate the contribution and achievements of millions of volunteers across the country.

It is also an opportunity for organisations and volunteers to raise awareness of their services and how people can get involved.