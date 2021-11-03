Scheme to support Wigan patients with mental health needs is hailed a success

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust wanted to do something to address the delays, which can be caused by issues with arranging aftercare, housing and other support.

They can have a negative effect on the patient, as well as lead to fewer hospital beds being available for other people who need them and patients having to go elsewhere for an out-of-area placement (OAP).

Wigan staff involved in the initiative

The trust decided to look at the problem by investing in The Perfect Week programme, which is part of a national initiative to improve the quality of care by solving the problems that can delay a patient being discharged.

It focuses on breaking down barriers, bringing staff and stakeholders together to think differently, and to rapidly implement and test new solutions.

The programme ran in adult in-patient areas across the trust, including in Wigan, and brought together staff and partners from the wider health and social care system.

Their goals were to improve patient experience, improve staff well-being and motivation, and to reduce the length of stays across all in-patients units and OAPs.

Changes introduced included: planning workshops attended by staff, commissioners, and other health and social care services for a multi-agency approach; a fast-track approach to escalating and resolving any patient issues or additional needs; identifying a lead within the service to champion and manage the fast-track process; and adopting a “lean approach” to focus on working flexibly and ensuring patients get the right support at the right time.

The programme saw a 27 per cent increase in discharges across the trust and an 83 per cent reduction in OAPs.