Cancer patients treated at Wigan’s hospitals said their overall care experience was broadly in line with the average experience across England, new figures show.

Macmillan Cancer Support said everyone diagnosed with cancer "should be receiving support that's right for their needs".

Figures from NHS England's cancer patient experience survey showed the average rating of the 79 people who received cancer care at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) and provided an overall score was 8.9 out of 10.

Nationally, the overall experience of cancer patients rose marginally to 8.9 out of 10 last year.

The figures also showed transgender cancer patients endured worse experiences than cisgender patients, providing an average score of 8.3 compared with 8.9.

Black patients also said they suffered from poorer experiences than white people, while gay and lesbian, and bisexual patients also scored their care lower.

Sarah Ruane, director of advocacy at Macmillan Cancer Support said: "It’s unacceptable that some people from ethnically diverse backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community, or with an additional long-term health condition are significantly more likely to report poorer overall experiences of cancer care.

"But it doesn’t have to be this way. Everyone diagnosed with cancer across the UK should be receiving support that’s right for their needs."

The figures also showed 17 out of 22 patients said they had confidence and trust in every member of the WWL team looking after them.

This was down slightly from 43 out of 52 the year before.

Meanwhile, nationally 22 per cent of people said they received the right support from the GP during their cancer care.

Nine out of 42 WWL patients said they received sufficient support from the GP.

Cancer Research UK said people are waiting too long for a diagnosis and to begin treatment, despite the NHS treating more patients than ever before.

Director of evidence and implementation, Naser Turabi, said: "A dedicated long-term cancer strategy is desperately needed to bring cancer waiting times down in England.

"We urge the Government to deliver investment and reform across NHS cancer services to ensure all patients receive the level of care they deserve."

An NHS spokesperson said: "Patient experience of care is incredibly important to the NHS and this survey is vital in highlighting where we can improve services.

"It’s encouraging to see that, on average, patients rated their overall experience of care 8.89 out of ten compared to 8.88 last year – and that more than three quarters of those surveyed said they received the right amount of support from hospital staff.

"But we recognise that more work is needed to tackle the current challenges faced by cancer services and ensure all patients receive high-quality and timely care."