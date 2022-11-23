Seven great fitness classes in Wigan borough to get in shape
Here are seven fitness classes you can join in Wigan borough to get in shape in time for your festive celebrations and to kick-start the new year.
By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago
1. - Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)
Learn new skills and condition your body and mind with MMA classes. You can try a mixture of muay Thai, boxing, jiu-jitsu, wrestling and plenty more!
Wigan MMA Academy, Ince Community Centre, WN2 2DJ.
Photo: MA
2. - Boxercise
Work up a sweat with an intense cardio workout and join the boxercise classes at Ladybird fitness gym.
55 Albert St, Newtown, WN5 0TR.
Photo: Google street view
3. - Yoga
Get all zen and perfect your downward dog stance; try Yoga classes at Yogatown.
Yogatown,
The Studio,
Bradley Lane, Standish, WN6 0YR.
Photo: Google street view
4. - Chearleading
Always wanted to try chearleading? It looks glamourous but it's a tough workout!
Wigan Vipers,
Unit 10 Swan Meadow Rd, WN3 5BE.
Photo: Google street view