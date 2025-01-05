Slimmers getting ready for another great year in Tyldesley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local Slimming World group in Tyldesley are set for another fantastic year of slimming. The group, ran by local Consultant Jo Mercer was established in November 2023 and saw some fantastic results in 2023. Within the first year members attending had lost an amazing 37 stone between them.

Tracy Toone Haslam was one of those members, joining in January and losing over 2 1/2 stone by June to achieve her target weight which she has then maintained for over 6 months. Her love of Swimming has returned and she is feeling less sluggish and full of energy.

We know that the cost of obesity in greater Manchester was over £3.2 billion in 2023 according to Health Innovation Manchester and this made up of the costs associated with hypertension, type 2 diabetes and depression amongst other illnesses.

In June 2024 Wigan was named ‘UK’s fattest town’ with 39.1% of the population being obese against a national average of 26.2%. The Tyldesley Slimming World group are on a mission to reduce that figure supporting more members and their families in achieving a healthy weight and maintaining this for life.

Tracey Evans losing 4 stone in 2023

Another member, Tracey Evans joined early 2024 also and collected her 4 stone loss award ahead of Christmas. Tracey’s next aims are to achieve her target ahead of playing the vital role of Mother of the Groom and train for Cancer Research’s Race for Life at Haydock this year, for which Slimming World is a sponsor.

Jo has said ‘My aim is to have a positive impact on weight losses in Tyldesley and to support as many people as possible. I’m also very passionate about Body Magic which is our physical activity programme and incorporate discussions around the benefits of exercise into group as much as possible. Having lost over 2 stone myself and on a journey to lose 2 stone more this year, I know first had the impact that weight loss has on overall health and fitness, mental health and confidence.’

If you want to be part of this amazing group or need support with weight loss then group runs every Thursday at 6:45pm at Astley & Tyldesley Methodist Church in Tyldesley and Jo can be contacted on 07738272230.