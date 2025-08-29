Something for readers to get their teeth into.
1. wwig-24-08-25-warriors-NWUpload.jpg
Wigan Warriors RL stars Gareth Dean, Gary Connolly, Terry Newton and Ricky Bibey show off their new gum shields in time for National Smile Week, with Helen Nisbet, dental nurse, left, and Louise Banner, dentist, from team dentists Rimmers Dental Practice Photo: STAFF
2. Dental retro
Obliging a puppet dentist with the examination is Daniel Brooks, a pupil from Holy Family Primary School, New Springs. He was attending a dental health talk and show at Standish Clinic by dental health educators, Ruth Chapman and Sonia Griffiths, from Wigan and Leigh Community Dental Service in 1994 Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Dental retro
Owner and principal dentist Peter Doorey at Boutique Dental in Bryn Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield Photo: MA
4. Dental retro
Chief Executive of Wigan and Bolton Health Authority, Mike Ruane, in the hot seat as Chairman, Lene Pickford, tries out an early foot pedal controlled dentist's drill at an NHS memorabilia exhibition at Leigh Library Photo: Frank Orrell