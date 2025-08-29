Smile at this Wigan dentist retro picture gallery!

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
By gum, there are a few rare archive shots here as we look back at pictures taken of Wigan dentists, their staff, customers, campaigns and charity work.

Something for readers to get their teeth into.

Wigan Warriors RL stars Gareth Dean, Gary Connolly, Terry Newton and Ricky Bibey show off their new gum shields in time for National Smile Week, with Helen Nisbet, dental nurse, left, and Louise Banner, dentist, from team dentists Rimmers Dental Practice

1. wwig-24-08-25-warriors-NWUpload.jpg

Wigan Warriors RL stars Gareth Dean, Gary Connolly, Terry Newton and Ricky Bibey show off their new gum shields in time for National Smile Week, with Helen Nisbet, dental nurse, left, and Louise Banner, dentist, from team dentists Rimmers Dental Practice Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Obliging a puppet dentist with the examination is Daniel Brooks, a pupil from Holy Family Primary School, New Springs. He was attending a dental health talk and show at Standish Clinic by dental health educators, Ruth Chapman and Sonia Griffiths, from Wigan and Leigh Community Dental Service in 1994

2. Dental retro

Obliging a puppet dentist with the examination is Daniel Brooks, a pupil from Holy Family Primary School, New Springs. He was attending a dental health talk and show at Standish Clinic by dental health educators, Ruth Chapman and Sonia Griffiths, from Wigan and Leigh Community Dental Service in 1994 Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Owner and principal dentist Peter Doorey at Boutique Dental in Bryn Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield

3. Dental retro

Owner and principal dentist Peter Doorey at Boutique Dental in Bryn Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Chief Executive of Wigan and Bolton Health Authority, Mike Ruane, in the hot seat as Chairman, Lene Pickford, tries out an early foot pedal controlled dentist's drill at an NHS memorabilia exhibition at Leigh Library

4. Dental retro

Chief Executive of Wigan and Bolton Health Authority, Mike Ruane, in the hot seat as Chairman, Lene Pickford, tries out an early foot pedal controlled dentist's drill at an NHS memorabilia exhibition at Leigh Library Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice