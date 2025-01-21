Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A train operator is warning sly Wigan vapers that they may be told to leave the train if they are caught.

Northern has received dozens of complaints over the last year from customers who are fed up of inconsiderate individuals vaping in busy carriages and on station platforms.

Seventy-seven passengers have raised concerns about vaping in post-journey surveys since April 2024 and 29 have submitted written complaints.

Another 59 have made complaints to Northern on social media.

Vaping has not been permitted on board Northern services or at any of its stations since a ban was introduced in 2014.

But members of Northern’s traincrew say they catch people ignoring this rule on a daily basis and some become rude and aggressive when they are asked to stop.

They have also seen people make poor attempts at hiding their vaping by doing it in the toilets or blowing the vapour into footwells and carriage vestibules.

Vaping irritates passengers and can set off smoke alarms, forcing the traincrew to temporarily halt the service and delay everyone on board while safety checks are carried out.

Matt Rice, Northern’s chief operating officer, said: “We want to be clear that vaping is not permitted on our trains or at any of our stations.

“We are encouraging people who travel on our services to be considerate of others so everyone can enjoy a pleasant journey.

“Those who are caught vaping may be asked to leave the train by a member of staff and we will not tolerate any abusive or aggressive reactions.”

Those who are caught can be prosecuted and fined.

People who witness any illegal activity are encouraged to report it to British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040.