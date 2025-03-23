Spring walks in Wigan: 12 of the best walks in the borough

By Sian Jones
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
With lighter nights and warmer weather approaching after months of rain, many people will be finding every excuse to get outdoors

Walking is a great way of exercising and, fortunately, Wigan has plenty of green spaces away from the hustle and bustle of urban or suburbn life to explore.

We have put together a list of places where you can enjoy the outdoors, either solo or in groups.

Outdoor trails to enjoy this spring

1. Wigan Walks

Outdoor trails to enjoy this spring Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Lilford Park in Leigh is an ideal place to get some fresh air and exercise

2. Lilford Park

Lilford Park in Leigh is an ideal place to get some fresh air and exercise Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Viridor Wood

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Many people will visit Haigh Woodland Park for a walk

4. Haigh Woodland Park

Many people will visit Haigh Woodland Park for a walk Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice