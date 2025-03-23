Walking is a great way of exercising and, fortunately, Wigan has plenty of green spaces away from the hustle and bustle of urban or suburbn life to explore.
We have put together a list of places where you can enjoy the outdoors, either solo or in groups.
1. Wigan Walks
Outdoor trails to enjoy this spring
2. Lilford Park
Lilford Park in Leigh is an ideal place to get some fresh air and exercise
3. Viridor Wood
. Photo: submit
4. Haigh Woodland Park
Many people will visit Haigh Woodland Park for a walk
