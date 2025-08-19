Start Smart - NHS Greater Manchester’s Top Tips for a Healthy School Year

User (UGC) Submitted

As families across the region prepare for the new school year, NHS Greater Manchester is reminding parents to add one more item to their checklist - their child’s health.

From getting back into bedtime routines to checking vaccinations are up-to-date, a few simple steps now can help children return to school feeling healthy, confident and ready to learn.

Vaccinations: Are your child’s jabs up to date?

Vaccinations protect your child and others around them from serious illnesses. Before school starts, take a moment to check that they’re up to date with their immunisations.

MMR (measles, mumps, rubella): Two doses are needed. Measles cases have been on the rise in Greater Manchester, so make sure your child is protected.

Two doses are needed. Measles cases have been on the rise in Greater Manchester, so make sure your child is protected. 4-in-1 pre-school booster (given at 3 years 4 months): Protects against diphtheria, tetanus, polio and whooping cough.

(given at 3 years 4 months): Protects against diphtheria, tetanus, polio and whooping cough. Flu vaccine: Offered every autumn to children aged 2–3, children in Reception to Year 11 and those with certain health conditions. It’s a quick nasal spray, given in school or via your GP.

It’s never too late to catch up on vaccinations. If you’re not sure what your child has had, check their Red Book or the NHS app - you may need to contact your GP for advice on how to link their records to yours.

Healthy habits for a smooth school start

Ease back into bedtimes – Gradually bring bed times forward so the early mornings don’t feel like a shock at the start of term. Create a bedtime routine to help your child settle down and fall asleep - e.g. bath or shower, reading with them and saying goodnight.

– Gradually bring bed times forward so the early mornings don’t feel like a shock at the start of term. Create a bedtime routine to help your child settle down and fall asleep - e.g. bath or shower, reading with them and saying goodnight. Devices – Turn off your child’s electronic devices well before bedtime. Try to have the home as quiet and calm as possible especially when younger children are trying to fall asleep.

– Turn off your child’s electronic devices well before bedtime. Try to have the home as quiet and calm as possible especially when younger children are trying to fall asleep. Free school lunches – Use Gov.uk to check if your child is eligible for free school lunches and find out how to apply to your local council.

– Use Gov.uk to check if your child is eligible for free school lunches and find out how to apply to your local council. Packed lunches – a nutritious packed lunch will improve your child’s concentration and energy levels throughout the day. You can find lots of healthy lunch ideas on the NHS website.

– a nutritious packed lunch will improve your child’s concentration and energy levels throughout the day. You can find lots of healthy lunch ideas on the NHS website. Wash hands, fight bugs – Encourage regular handwashing, especially before eating and after using the toilet. Good hygiene helps stop the spread of illnesses like colds, tummy bugs and flu.

– Encourage regular handwashing, especially before eating and after using the toilet. Good hygiene helps stop the spread of illnesses like colds, tummy bugs and flu. Talk about worries – It’s also normal for children to feel anxious about going back to school, especially if they’re starting somewhere new. Talk to them about how they’re feeling and reassure them that it’s okay to be a bit worried. A calm, consistent routine at home can help ease anxiety and build confidence.

– It’s also normal for children to feel anxious about going back to school, especially if they’re starting somewhere new. Talk to them about how they’re feeling and reassure them that it’s okay to be a bit worried. A calm, consistent routine at home can help ease anxiety and build confidence. Regular exercise - is vital for physical and mental health so encourage your child to stay active. Physical activity helps improve mood, relieve stress and helps with a better night’s sleep. For parents, joining in on physical activities can be a fun way to bond and stay fit together.

When should your child stay off school?

Mild sniffles or a slight cough? It’s usually fine to attend school. But keep your child at home if they have:

A high temperature

Vomiting or diarrhoea (stay off for at least 48 hours after symptoms stop)

Infectious illnesses like chickenpox, impetigo, or flu-like symptoms

Dr Manisha Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “The return to school is an important time for children and for families. A few simple steps like early bedtimes, up-to-date vaccinations and spotting signs of illness can help them thrive in school and stay well throughout the year. These steps can boost your child’s confidence, minimise school absences and help them start the school year healthy and ready to thrive.”

Visit the NHS GM vaccination hub which has all the vaccine information you may need.