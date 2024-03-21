Successful funding bid sees life-saving kit available in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With support from Wigan Council, officers from Douglas Valley Community (DVC) have made successful funding bids for defibrillators.

One has recently been installed at Ince Community Centre, with two more to follow at sites in Leigh and Lowton.

Leader of Wigan Council and Ince ward representative, Councillor David Molyneux MBE, said: “When we were informed of this funding pot, we knew Douglas Valley Community would be ideal recipients given the centres they support and their amazing work in our communities across the borough.

Councillor David Molyneux MBE, Hilary Simpson and Councillor Janice Sharratt at Ince CC

“We’re delighted that the bids were successful and these important pieces of equipment are now available in more locations.”

The aim of the central government funding is to have an accessible defib within a six-minute walk from any location.

Hilary Simpson, Trust Manager for DVC, said: “Ince Community Centre is very much at the centre of Higher Ince, providing rooms for local community activities, ABC Nursery, Cosy Café community café, Library services, and a GP practice.

“The defibrillator is placed right by the front doors and everyone who uses the centre, or who runs activities, has been offered training on CPR and using the defib, in addition to all DVC trustees and staff.

“The Leader of the Council asked if DVC would lead the initiative and we’re proud to do so and hopefully other groups will also take up the opportunity.”

Douglas Valley Community is an independent charity that oversees eight community locations across Wigan Borough.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Fund is a £1m national pot aimed at distributing 2,000 defibs to community spaces across the country.