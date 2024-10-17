Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan mother, Rhianna Hesketh recently gave birth to her third child and was made to feel immediately relaxed when she discovered who her midwife was.

Rhianna met Deborah Wright on the Access to Higher Education Diploma - Health course at Wigan & Leigh College and became good friends.

They both passed the fast-track course enabling them both to progress to university to pursue their dream careers.

Rhianna Hesketh with Ariella

Rhianna went to Edge Hill University to complete a Children’s Nursing degree, while Deborah went onto study Midwifery at The University of Salford.

But after they went their separate ways to complete their degrees, little did she know that her old classmate would be the one to help deliver her new baby girl, Ariella.

“The birth of my third child was such an anxious and nerve wrecking time for myself however, it was all put at ease when I realised who was going to be looking after me and potentially delivering my baby girl,” said Rhianna.

Deborah, also from Wigan had already completed 39 deliveries and needed just one more to become fully qualify as a midwife.

Deborah Wright with Ariella

“When I found out Deborah was the one looking after me I instantly felt relaxed and confident she knew how to safely deliver my baby girl. And then to find out that Ariella was her 40th birth and after she was born she was able to qualify, it made the whole moment extra special,” added Rhianna.

Deborah, who is now a fully qualified midwife at The Royal Albert Edward Infirmary said: “I was so shocked when I saw Rhianna’s name on the board in the delivery suite. I was delighted to provide her labour care and facilitate my 40th birth with the arrival of Ariella.

“It was a truly full circle moment of what has been the most challenging but rewarding four years of my life.”

The pair first met on the Access to Higher Education Diploma - Health course in 2020 after a tough year battling the struggles of Covid-19 and online learning making for a testing time to study.

“We had so much support from the staff who kept pushing for us to pass everything and we both secured multiple places at different universities.

“Without the Access to Higher Education course this encounter would have never happened, and for it to happen the way it did was a chance in a lifetime.

“Just before I gave birth, in August 2024 I successfully completed my Paediatric Nursing course at Edge Hill University and without the Access course preparing me for what university life was like I could never have done it.”

Rhianna was on her final work placement at Rainbow Ward in Wigan before her own due date following other placements and is currently on the bank staff at Alder Hey Hospital.