Telecoms worker's world record attempt to run Land’s End to John O’Groats through Wigan, Chorley, Preston, and Lancaster

A telecommunications worker will be running through the heart of Lancashire as he attempts to break the world record for trekking from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

James Williams will run through Wigan, Standish, Coppull, Euxton, Leyland, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston, and Lancaster on Day Three of his nine day attempt to beat the current record of running the 874 mile race, known as LEJOG.

The current world record is nine days, two hours and 26 minutes set in 2001 by Andi Rivett.

As part of his efforts, James, who works as a performance controller for Sky, is raising money for Hope for Children.

James, from London, said: “This is a charity that aims to enable vulnerable children to experience a happy childhood by improving their access to education and healthcare, and empowering families to support themselves.”

James added that he is taking on this challenge to “inspire everyone to believe that they really can do anything they want and most importantly take that first action towards attempting a goal they truly believe in”.

His training routine currently includes running a 50k commute to work every day.

During the challenge itself he will be running eighteen and a half hours per day, starting at 4:30am each day.

Local schools and churches have been informed of his challenge to cheer him on from the side-lines.

He will also launch his run on the Chris Evans’ breakfast show on Virgin radio on Wednesday, May 22.

To track James’ route visit http://live.opentracking.co.uk/lejog19/