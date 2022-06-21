As of the end of March, all of the 10 adults and children waiting for an autism assessment in the NHS Wigan Borough CCG area had been on the list for more than 13 weeks – the longest time someone should wait for a diagnosis following a referral, according to national guidance.
This was the same as the 10 patients waiting longer than 13 weeks at the beginning of March 2020, before the pandemic.
Tim Nicholls, from the National Autistic Society, said a diagnosis can be "life-changing" and is crucial to getting the right help and advice.”
He added: “Without proper long-term funding for diagnosis services across the country, we fear that the waiting list will continue to grow and people could be left waiting months or even years for a diagnosis.
"For many of them, this will mean struggling without support at school, work or home."
Across England, there were more than 100,000 people waiting for an autism diagnosis as of the end of March, including 82,000 who had been waiting for at least 13 weeks.
This is a significant rise from before the pandemic – at the start of March 2020, 53,000 people were waiting to be assessed, 42,000 of them for more than 13 weeks.
A spokesperson for the NHS said it was seeing "record numbers" of people coming forward for support, and that the health service is working to meet increased demand on autism services.
Mr Nicholls cautioned while the latest figures are "important", they do not give a full picture of just how long people are having to wait after 13 weeks, for instance.
He said greater investment is needed in autism services, and that the Government must do more to reduce assessment wait times.
A Department of Health and Care spokesperson said: “We are investing £5m over the next two years to reduce diagnosis waiting times for autism for children and young people across the country.
“This is in addition to £13m extra funding we invested last year, which will help develop a national framework with NHS England to ensure children, young people and adults receive higher-quality and faster diagnoses.”