The 15 best gyms in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:30 GMT
After indulging in more food and drink than usual over the festive period, many people’s thoughts will be turning to their health.

Whether they want to lose a few pounds, build muscle, improve their fitness or simply exercise more, a gym is often the place to go.

Fortunately there are many fitness centres across the Wigan borough to help people meet their goals.

We have collated a list of the best 15 gyms in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews.

They are all rated at least 4.5 out of five stars and have received a minimum of 50 reviews.

According to Google reviews

Rated 5.0 from 136 reviews

2. The Warehouse Gym, Hindley Business Centre, Platt Lane, Hindley

Rated 5.0 from 136 reviews Photo: Submitted

Rated 4.9 stars from 62 reviews

3. Elite Fitness Factory, Pioneer Industrial Estate, Ormskirk Road, Newtown

Rated 4.9 stars from 62 reviews Photo: Submitted

Rated 5.0 stars from 91 reviews

4. Strength and Fitness Lab, Empress Industrial Estate, Anderton Street, Ince

Rated 5.0 stars from 91 reviews Photo: site

