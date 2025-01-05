Whether they want to lose a few pounds, build muscle, improve their fitness or simply exercise more, a gym is often the place to go.

Fortunately there are many fitness centres across the Wigan borough to help people meet their goals.

We have collated a list of the best 15 gyms in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews.

They are all rated at least 4.5 out of five stars and have received a minimum of 50 reviews.

1 . The best gyms in Wigan According to Google reviews Photo: WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adob Photo Sales

2 . The Warehouse Gym, Hindley Business Centre, Platt Lane, Hindley Rated 5.0 from 136 reviews Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Elite Fitness Factory, Pioneer Industrial Estate, Ormskirk Road, Newtown Rated 4.9 stars from 62 reviews Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Strength and Fitness Lab, Empress Industrial Estate, Anderton Street, Ince Rated 5.0 stars from 91 reviews Photo: site Photo Sales