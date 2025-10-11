The GP patient survey, carried out by Ipsos for NHS England, looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

It asks a range of questions, from how easy it is to contact the practice by phone to what happened the last time they were in touch with the surgery.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Wigan borough with the most helpful reception and administrative teams.

Most helpful GP reception and administrative teams According to the GP Patient Survey results

Foxleigh Family Surgery, Bridgewater Medical Centre, Leigh 100 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

Premier Health Team, Bridgewater Medical Centre, Leigh 100 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful