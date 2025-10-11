The 15 Wigan GP surgeries with the most helpful reception and admin teams revealed

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Take a look at the top 15 GP surgeries in Wigan, ranked according to the helpfulness of their receptionists.

The GP patient survey, carried out by Ipsos for NHS England, looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

It asks a range of questions, from how easy it is to contact the practice by phone to what happened the last time they were in touch with the surgery.

Here we reveal the GP practices in Wigan borough with the most helpful reception and administrative teams.

According to the GP Patient Survey results

1. Most helpful GP reception and administrative teams

According to the GP Patient Survey results Photo: Google Street View

100 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

2. Foxleigh Family Surgery, Bridgewater Medical Centre, Leigh

100 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful Photo: Michelle Adamson

100 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

3. Premier Health Team, Bridgewater Medical Centre, Leigh

100 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful Photo: Michelle Adamson

99 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

4. Astley General Practice

99 per cent found the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful Photo: Google Street View

