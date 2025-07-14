The results from the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with North West residents having their say on the best doctors in the region.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year.

The survey asks about local GP practice services, your last contact with your GP practice, quality of care, overall experience, experience when your GP practice is closed, pharmacy services, as well as dentistry and current health status.

The overall response this year showed a positive shift in patient experience over the last year, with 75.4% reporting a good overall experience with their GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in the North West. Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in the North West which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Wraysdale House Surgery - Coniston, Cumbria There were 271 survey forms sent out to patients at Wraysdale House Surgery in Coniston, Cumbria. The response rate was 46%, with 124 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 96% said it was very good and 4% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Marple Bridge Surgery - Stockport There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Marple Bridge Surgery in Stockport. The response rate was 50%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 95% said it was very good and 4% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Glenridding Health Centre - Glenridding, Penrith There were 299 survey forms sent out to patients at Glenridding Health Centre in Glenridding, Penrith. The response rate was 38%, with 113 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 94% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps Photo Sales