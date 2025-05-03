The NHS is expecting a busy weekend and May Day bank holiday (Monday, May 5) and people have been encouraged to use NHS 111 as a first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice.
Pharmacists can also provide advice and treatment for a wide range of minor conditions, including sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites and stings, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTI) in women.
We have collated a list of all the pharmacies in Wigan borough which will be operating on bank holiday Monday, May 5 and their opening hours.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.