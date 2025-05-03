The 7 pharmacies across Wigan which will be open this bank holiday Monday

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 3rd May 2025, 12:30 BST
Many businesses and other services close their doors on bank holidays – but a limited number of pharmacies will be open for people who need healthcare.

The NHS is expecting a busy weekend and May Day bank holiday (Monday, May 5) and people have been encouraged to use NHS 111 as a first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice.

Pharmacists can also provide advice and treatment for a wide range of minor conditions, including sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites and stings, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTI) in women.

We have collated a list of all the pharmacies in Wigan borough which will be operating on bank holiday Monday, May 5 and their opening hours.

1. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

The pharmacy at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, will be open from 10am to 4pm

The pharmacy at Tesco, on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, will open from 10am to 4pm

Boots, at Robin Retail Park in Wigan, will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm

Boots, at Robin Retail Park in Wigan, will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm

