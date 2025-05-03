The NHS is expecting a busy weekend and May Day bank holiday (Monday, May 5) and people have been encouraged to use NHS 111 as a first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice.

Pharmacists can also provide advice and treatment for a wide range of minor conditions, including sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites and stings, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTI) in women.

We have collated a list of all the pharmacies in Wigan borough which will be operating on bank holiday Monday, May 5 and their opening hours.

1 . Bank holiday pharmacy openings Only selected pharmacies will be open on the May Day bank holiday Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales

2 . Bank holiday pharmacy openings The pharmacy at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, will be open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Bank holiday pharmacies opening The pharmacy at Tesco, on Spinning Jenny Way, Leigh, will open from 10am to 4pm Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Bank holiday pharmacy openings Boots, at Robin Retail Park in Wigan, will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales