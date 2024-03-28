The 9 pharmacies open for business across Wigan over the Easter bank holiday weekend

Whether you need treatment for earache or a sore throat or advice from a pharmacist on prescribed medication, support will still be available.

These are the nine pharmacies across Wigan borough that will be open on Good Friday (March 29), Easter Sunday (March 31) and Easter Monday (April 1).

There may be other pharmacies open which have not notified NHS Greater Manchester.

People should call 999 or attend A&E in the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency.

For non-emergency health needs, help can also be accessed via NHS 111 Online.

Pharmacies open for business over the Easter bank holiday weekend

The pharmacy at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday

The pharmacy at Asda, on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday