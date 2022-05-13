On the NHS website there are 25 dental practices in the borough, with 14 of these having received reviews from patients.
We have collected these practices and ranked them from the highest to the lowest rated.
Ironically, despite Wigan being considered one of the worse places in the country for dental hygiene, none of the dentists ranks too low.
Take a look at what patients think below:
1. Boutique Dental
23 Bryn Street, Ashton, WN4 9AX. No: 01942 727465. Average rating= 5 from four reviews. Example of a recent review, December 2020: "I attended during this pandemic and all I can say is well done Boutique Dental 23! I felt safe and very well taken care of. I can see that all the staff are working extremely hard to ensure our safety. Thank you to the kind reception and triage nurse for getting me in so swiftly."
2. Mydentist Orrell
7 Moor Road, Orrell, WN5 8ND. No: 01942215091. Average rating= 5 from four reviews. An example of a review, January 2022: "Always feel totally relaxed when I go to this dental practice, they provide a great service."
3. Bryn Dental Practice
8 Downall Green Road, Ashton, WN4 0DH. No: 01942 275001. Average rating= 5 from two reviews. An example of a review, March 2022: "My mum is a patient at this practice and their care and support goes above and beyond. My mum has early dementia and Parkinson’s disease, as a family working full time we can’t always support her at appointments, however the team at the practice have been amazing, they have ensured she has got home safely after each appointment."
4. High Street Smile
107/109 High Street, Golborne, WA3 3BZ. No: 01942 726983. Average rating: 5 from two reviews. An example of a review, March 2021: "I can’t praise this practise enough, took me 10yrs to pluck up courage to go, their patience and understanding was second to none ,and the end of treatment results were fantastic thank you so much."
