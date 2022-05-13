3. Bryn Dental Practice

8 Downall Green Road, Ashton, WN4 0DH. No: 01942 275001. Average rating= 5 from two reviews. An example of a review, March 2022: "My mum is a patient at this practice and their care and support goes above and beyond. My mum has early dementia and Parkinson’s disease, as a family working full time we can’t always support her at appointments, however the team at the practice have been amazing, they have ensured she has got home safely after each appointment."

