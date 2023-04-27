Cancer Research UK said national figures show improvements in cancer survival, yet also highlight disparity across England. The charity said chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where patients live.

NHS figures show 74.1 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer in 2020 in the former NHS Wigan Borough CCG survived the first year. This is up from a survival rate of 73.4 per cent in 2019 and an increase on 66.4 per cent a decade prior.

Nationally, the one-year survival rate reached 74.6 per cent in 2020 – up from 74.1 the year before and 68.7 a decade prior.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK chief executive, said despite the data showing improvements in cancer survival in England, there is still "unacceptable" disparity across England.

She said: "Our chances of surviving cancer should not vary depending on where we live."

She added workforce shortages area a critical barrier in deliver timely diagnosis and treatment for cancer patients and called on the Government to publish a fully-costed workforce plan for England to improve staff recruitment and retainment.

The data also shows the one-year survival rate for women with breast cancer in Wigan increased from 94.9 per cent in 2010 to 96.1 in 2020.

The survival rate for colorectal cancer patients also rose from 77.1 in 2010 to 81.9 per cent in 2020.

In addition, lung cancer patients survival rate was 46.6 per cent in 2020 – an improvement from 33.8 per cent a decade prior.

Health Minister Helen Whately said: "These figures are highly encouraging and support those released earlier this year which show improved survival rates across almost all types of cancer. They are evidence of the great strides being made by the NHS, scientists and our incredible cancer charities."

She added the Government is focused on fighting cancer through prevention, diagnosis, treatment, research and funding. She said over 94 ‘one stop shops’ have been opened so people can have quicker access to tests, scans and checks.

"We know there is more to do and early diagnosis is crucial to improving survival rates even further. Our ambition is to diagnose 75 per cent of cancer at an early stage by 2028 which will help save tens of thousands of lives for longer," the minister added.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS national cancer director, said it is "fantastic" that cancer survival rates have been rising steadily over the last decade.