The champion of Wigan's health and care service users needs more volunteers

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh HWWL is the independent champion for people who use health and social care services in the Wigan and Leigh area.

Its sole purpose is to understand the needs, experiences and concerns of people who use the health services and social care and to speak out on their behalf.

The aim is to find out what people really think and through a network of volunteers, Healthwatch can be the “eyes and ears” of the people of Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh engagement officer George Sharp on a visit to Pensioners Link

Healthwatch uses the information gathered to spot important local issues and trends. Staff – and volunteers – then carry out research into the issues that need more investigation, working closely with existing voluntary and community groups and partners.

Health and social care issues which could affect a large cross section of the population are taken on board as well as representing the voice of the seldom heard, the vulnerable and isolated. Information and findings are fed back to the authorities who have a legal duty to use those to shape and improve services.

What can a volunteer offer to HWWL?

A volunteer working in the Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh office

Are you a person who gets on well with other people? Can you engage and more importantly, listen? Could you speak to patients or users of a particular service then pass on the information gathered to HWWL staff verbally or in written format?

Do you feel your experience and/or skills would aid you in this type of role? Could you sit on a committee or board, listen objectively, speak appropriately and report back accurately?

Volunteers bring a fresh perspective and a variety of skills by offering time and passion to a specific project. They bring knowledge of local communities and enable stronger links to be formed. They can act as ambassadors to promote HWWL activities and services which is a unique role, different to that of paid workers.

There are many benefits to volunteering with HWWL. It is a chance to contribute positively to your local community, help people and make a real difference. It can add some structure to your day and purpose to your life

Healthwatch Wigan and Leigh engagement officers Andrea and Lisa

Volunteering roles are flexible and can fit around your schedule so if you have time to spare and want to help the HWWL team to improve and shape health and social care within the Wigan borough start thinking about what you could and would like to offer.

Staff at all levels will actively seek to involve volunteers in their work where appropriate and volunteering at Healthwatch could be a useful stepping-stone to employment. HWWL will support you fully with any training needs, cover any expenses incurred and it will give you the chance to meet like-minded people and develop connections.

Chief executive Karen Parker said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of what we do and play a vital role in helping people have their say on health and social care. Whether you are looking to gain valuable work experience, help improve care in your community or learn new skills, there are lots of ways you can join us to make a real difference.”

Volunteer Wendy Moss said: “While I wasn’t bored in retirement, I did feel I needed some structure in my days. I have worked in the office, met, and listened to a wide variety of people for projects in the company of Healthwatch staff, been part of a committee, spoken to people by phone, visited health establishments as part of an enter and view team and been involved in writing reports.”

Call 01942 834666 to speak to Lisa Armstrong or Andrea Arkwright, Engagement Officers; or Karen Wilson, Senior Engagement Officer.

Or email [email protected] with the subject volunteering.