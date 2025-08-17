People across Wigan have been urged to order repeat prescriptions in good time and stock up their medicine cabinet ahead of the bank holiday on Monday, August 25.

But no matter how prepared they are, there are still occasions when people will need to visit a pharmacy.

While every chemist will not be open on bank holiday Monday, we have collated a list of those which will still be operating and their opening hours.

They can provide advice and treatment for a wide range of minor conditions and can also now give treatment for certain conditions which used to require a GP. They are sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites and stings, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTI) in women.

Non-emergency health advice will also be available from NHS 111 online at 111.nhs.uk. If you cannot access 111 online, call 111.

Urgent and emergency care services will be open as normal. People should call 999 or attend A&E in the event of a life or limb-threatening emergency.

Bank holiday pharmacy openings Only selected pharmacies will be open on the August bank holiday

Bank holiday pharmacy openings The pharmacy at Asda, on Edge Green Lane, Golborne, will be open from 10am to 4pm

Bank holiday pharmacy openings The pharmacy at Tesco Extra, on Central Park Way, Wigan, will be open from 10am to 4pm

Bank holiday pharmacy openings Allied Pharmacy Astley, at 391 Manchester Road, Astley, will open from 4pm to 8pm