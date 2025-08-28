The price of Mounjaro is increasing by a staggering 170%

The price of Mounjaro is set to rise steeply from September 1.

The increase is coming directly from drug manufacturer Eli Lily.

An estimated 1.5 million people in the UK use weight-loss treatments, with over half a million on weight loss injections.

Shipments of Mounjaro have been temporarily paused to prevent stockpiling.

The price of the medication, which is available both privately and on the NHS, is set to increase by up to 170%, after manufacturer Eli Lil revealed it was putting up costs.

Shipments of Mounjaro have been temporarily paused to prevent stockpiling, with those on the medication left unsure about the new costs of their medication and what it might mean for their weight loss journey.

Why is the price of Mounjaro going up?

The price of Mounjaro is rising as the manufacturer Eli Lily plans to bring the price in line with Europe and other developed countries.

The manufacturing price of Mounjaro will change, meaning the price that people pay for the medication in the UK will increase by up to 170%. Under the new prices, a month's supply of the highest dose will increase from £122 to £330. The new prices will come into effect across the UK from September 1.

Is it safe to lower your dose?

With news of the price increase and a pause on shipments to the UK, patients may be considering lowering their current dose to keep costs down, but what is the safest way to do this?

Dr Donald Grant, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor at The Independent Pharmacy , explained: “While it’s generally safe to reduce the Mounjaro dose, it must be done correctly to avoid any intense side effects.

“Usually, it’s best to do so under medical supervision, so staying in close conversation with a GP and your provider is important for monitoring response.

“To reduce dosage safely, I recommend doing so gradually. This is known as tapering, and it allows the body to adjust gradually. If someone is on 15 mg, going to 12.5 mg and then 10 mg is recommended, with at least a month on each dosage.

“It’s especially important to reduce the dose gradually as GLP-1s affect appetite and blood sugar levels. Avoiding sudden changes can reduce the risk of extreme rebound hunger and fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

“If rapid weight regain occurs or an individual experiences severe side effects, such as constant nausea or dehydration, it’s best to seek medical attention for more tailored advice.”

Can you switch to Wegovy?

Another option is switching to the weight-loss injection Wegovy, which works similarly to help with weight loss. Mounjaro works on two different hormonal receptors GLP-1 and GIP, whilst Wegovy only works on GLP-1. This means that it isn’t as effective, resulting in 15% weight loss compared to Mounjaro’s results of 21%.

You can find out more about weight loss medications and treatments available at NHS Better Health.