The Recovery Academy launches brand-new term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH)’s Recovery Academy is back and better than ever, with their brand-new Spring / Summer term starting on 01 April 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 65 face-to-face courses across Greater Manchester and a range of online resources available, there is sure to be something for anyone who is hoping to improve their mental health or support others to do so.

The Academy is supporting this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 theme of ‘Community’. Running from 12-18 May, the campaign highlights how being part of a community is vital for our mental health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Recovery Academy itself can be considered to be a learning community that brings people together to support each other’s development and recovery. This is because, like a true community, the Recovery Academy is free to join and open to:

Face to face courses are on offer at the Recovery Academy

anyone who is experiencing mental health and/or addiction difficulties, and their supporters (family, friends, carers).

GMMH staff, peers, and students on placement.

other healthcare professionals or external organisations.

Face-to-face training and resources are available at a range of community venues across Bolton, Salford, Trafford, Manchester and Wigan. These include Blu Sci in Timperley, Wigan Athletic, Friends Meeting House in Bolton, and The Curve in Prestwich to name a few.

New courses on offer will include Family Connections, re-introduced Family Law (The Basics), Your Legal Rights Under the Mental Health Act, and an updated Connect 5 (having mental wellbeing conversations) course.

They will run alongside tried and tested favourites such as Trauma, Personality Disorder, Addiction, Depression, Sleep, Dementia, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Face to face courses are on offer at the Recovery Academy

The Academy also offers a range of resources and information via their digital community, which includes e-learning and online self-help resources. This offers a convenient, flexible and accessible way to keep learning, refresh knowledge, and support wellbeing.

The Academy also provides bespoke training and resources for organisations in their wider community, including local housing associations and Greater Manchester Faith Leaders.

Claire Watson, Head of Service User / Carer Engagement, and Improvement at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“It couldn’t be more timely for the focus of the year’s Mental Health Awareness Week to be ‘Community’. Being part of a community helps to break down isolation; provide a sense of belonging, safety and purpose; and enables people to feel more socially connected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Recovery Academy has always felt like a community. At GMMH, we want to provide place-based support to enable people to live well in their communities, and it makes me proud that the Recovery Academy has, is, and will continue to do that.

“I hope that all our students enjoy what we have to offer this term.”

To find out more about the Recovery Academy, or to register as a student to access resources and courses, visit: https://recoveryacademy.gmmh.nhs.uk/.

For any questions or queries, the Recovery Academy team can be contacted by email on [email protected] or phone on 0161 938 5122 (please note this is a NEW contact number from April 2025).