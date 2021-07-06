These are the eateries in Wigan and Leigh with a ONE-STAR hygiene rating
Nine establishments in the Wigan borough have been given just one-star out of five in the latest round of hygiene ratings.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Here are the nine that received only a one-star rating ...
