The survey of 2,000 Brits also discovered that enjoying a good old-fashioned cup of tea with a biscuit (30 percent) came in second place, followed by taking time out to sit down and read a book (29 percent).

According to the survey by pet insurance brand, ManyPets, the average Brit feels stressed as many as four times a day, with finances (71 per cent) work (44 per cent), family (30 per cent) and relationships (24 per cent) among the most common stress “triggers”.

With that in mind, here are the top 15 ways people like to use to de-stress ...

1. Cuddling your pet Whether it's a cat, dog, rabbit or hamster, cuddling your pet is top of the list of ways to de-stress with a whopping 40 per cent in the poll results

2. A brew and a biscuit Having a cup of tea and a biscuit came in second in the poll with 30 per cent saying this is their favourite de-stress method

3. Reading a book Sitting down with a good book after a busy day and losing yourself in it is a great way to de-stress according to 29 per cent of responders

4. Netflix binge Indulging in a Netflix marathon was also a popular way to de-stress according to 28 per cent of those polled