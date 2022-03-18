Thousands of Wigan women miss potentially life-saving breast cancer checks

An “alarming” drop in breast cancer screenings across England is a reminder of the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on cancer care and diagnosis, charities say.NHS England figures show a 44 per cent fall in the number of women who were screened for the disease nationally in 2020-21, while the number who had cancers detected via screening fell by more than a third in the same period.The screening programme sees women aged between 50 and 71 invited every three years to undergo a mammogram (X-ray) designed to detect cancers that are too small to see or feel.The data shows that 67 per cent of eligible women in Wigan were up to date with their screenings at the end of March last year, meaning roughly 12,148 were not.That proportion was down from 74 per cent the year before and with such large figures, it is almost inevitable that some cancers will now not have been caught as early as they might.It meant health services in the area missed the national minimum target of 70 per cent coverage.Nationally, 64 per cent of eligible women attended their last check, down from 74 in 2019-20 and the lowest coverage rate on record.Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of charity Breast Cancer Now, warned that hundreds could die over the next decade due to the impact of the pandemic on screenings.She said the human cost behind the latest figures is “stark”, adding: “Screening uptake has hit its lowest point in history despite NHS staff working tirelessly, in the toughest of circumstances, to restart and continue breast screening services.