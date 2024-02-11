News you can trust since 1853
Thumbs up: two Wigan care homes given 'good' ratings by watchdog

Two Wigan care homes are meeting expectations, their sector watchdog has concluded.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 11th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being “outstanding”, and the worst “inadequate”.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show two providers have recently discovered the results of assessments.

Golborne House Residential Care Home was rated as “good” following an inspection on December 14.

Having been inspected on January 12, Ambleside Bank Care Home at Ince was also judged to be “good.”

A service is given a “good” rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.

