Fears for Wigan children’s safety from a toxic weed that can cause horrific burns, scarring and blindness have been voiced as the school summer holidays get under way.

Horticultural influencer Dave The Plantman, who hails from Wigan and has half a million followers on social media, is warning youngsters – and adults for that matter – to be very aware of giant hogweed which is now proliferating in several parts of the borough.

Outgrowths have been particularly noticeable in the area between Crooke Hall and Appley Bridge along the River Douglas and canal.

Giant hogweed’s sap is phototoxic, which means that if you accidentally break a stem while walking through undergrowth and it comes into contact with skin, it reacts with sunlight to cause severe and painful blistering.

Dave The Plantman with giant hogweed growing near the River Douglas at Appley Bridge

Dave, who has worked 48 years in horticulture, said: “This is a very dangerous plant and I’m amazed how many people don’t recognise it. They really ought to teach about it in schools.

"I was messaged by a lady whose daughter had suffered third degree burns after coming into conTact with giant hogweed. She was in hospital for two to three months and couldn’t go on holiday to places with strong sunshine for two years either, because once you’ve got it on your skin it does something to it so that it reacts again the next time you’re out in daylight.

"You will only get burnt if you break the stems and get sap on your skin, but that’s what worries me. Now the schools are out, children could be playing in places where giant hogweed is growing, oblivious to the dangers and then get seriously injured.

"If you get sap in your eye, it could blind you too.”

Giant hogweed and an example of the horrific blistering that can be caused to human skin

Dave’s advice is that if you get sap on your skin, immediately cover it up with something like an item of clothing because that will prevent it from reacting painfully with sunlight. Then get somewhere quickly to wash it off.

He said: “There is a lot growing around the Douglas and canal between Crooke and Parbold, but I have also seen it growing at the side of the road on the M6 at Standish.

"Another worry is that if people break down on the hard shoulders of motorways and climb up embankments to escape the traffic, they might be at risk there too.”

Dave advised that if anyone finds the plants near canals, they should get in touch with the Canal and River Trust because it will send out a contractor to dispose of them.

Giant hogweed is part of the carrot family, and some of its relatives’ leaves, including carrot, parsnip and common hogweed, can also sting flesh, although nowhere as badly.

Another menace that Dave says that people should be aware of is hemlock water dropwort, which is the UK’s most poisonous plant. It is only dangerous if ingested so the risk is only to curious children or dogs.

Dave gives his tips and views on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.