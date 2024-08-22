Victims of suicide to be remembered in Wigan's Walk of Hope

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
The second annual Wigan Walk for Hope, a walk which is held to remember all who have lost their lives to suicide in Wigan and Leigh, is taking place on Sunday September 8.

It starts at 2pm in Mesnes Park, where organisers Epic Hope CIC ask people to meet outside the pavilion.

Participants then walk to Wigan Pier where there are refreshments and an opportunity to write personal messages to loved ones on paper boats which are floated down the canal. Epic Hope also give out HOPE Bags there.

Epic Hope founder Ellie Palma-Cass said: "Last year was very poignant and a great success. We are extremely grateful that this year we have received sponsorship from local businesses Greenmount Projects, DPSI Group Ltd, Attain Digital, and Stephensons Solicitors.”

From Wigan Pier participants then walk up to Wigan Parish Church where a service is held and there is an opportunity to light a candle. This year the service is led by Rev Sam Nicholson.

