Victims of suicide to be remembered in Wigan's Walk of Hope
It starts at 2pm in Mesnes Park, where organisers Epic Hope CIC ask people to meet outside the pavilion.
Participants then walk to Wigan Pier where there are refreshments and an opportunity to write personal messages to loved ones on paper boats which are floated down the canal. Epic Hope also give out HOPE Bags there.
Epic Hope founder Ellie Palma-Cass said: "Last year was very poignant and a great success. We are extremely grateful that this year we have received sponsorship from local businesses Greenmount Projects, DPSI Group Ltd, Attain Digital, and Stephensons Solicitors.”
From Wigan Pier participants then walk up to Wigan Parish Church where a service is held and there is an opportunity to light a candle. This year the service is led by Rev Sam Nicholson.
