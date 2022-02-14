Visiting restrictions lifted at Wigan's hospitals

From today, in-patients at Wigan Infirmary, Wrightington Hospital and Leigh Infirmary will be able to see their loved ones.

Chief nurse Rabina Tindale said: “Finally, it feels like we have a light at the end of what has been such a very dark tunnel for our patients, their families and our staff.

“We would like to send a big thank you to the public and our community for supporting us and adhering to guidelines during what has been a difficult period for everyone.

Wigan Infirmary

"Being able to visit loved ones during their time in hospital is vital to the well-being of both the patient and those who care for them, including staff, so being able to welcome visitors again will be a real boost for everyone.”

While restrictions will be lifted, traditional visiting hours will be replaced with designated times for visitors to see their loved ones.

All patients will be allowed one visit per day and they will be allocated a time slot.

Social distancing must be followed and visitors must continue to wear masks on the trust's sites.

Rabina added: “While we are delighted to be able to lift restrictions, we must ask that, when visiting our hospital, people remain vigilant in following our current visiting policies.

“Please do only visit loved ones if you feel well and have no traditional Covid symptoms. We would also urge visitors to continue to wear a mask when on any hospital or service site, using cleansing gels on entering and exiting buildings and practise good hand hygiene. The health, safety and well-being of the public, our patients, communities and staff across the organisation continues to remain our absolute priority.”

Information on the updated visiting guidance can be found at www.wwl.nhs.uk.