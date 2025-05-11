Memory Walk organisers hope to smash their record fundraising total following the opening of registrations for the 2025 Wigan and Leigh events.

Generous residents raised more than £4,270 for the Alzheimer's Society last summer – the highest amount in 11 years of the Wigan borough charity walk.

Now, venues and dates for this year’s heartwarming community gatherings have been revealed, with people urged to grab their free tickets now via the Be Well Wigan app or website.

First up is a return to Pennington Flash, Leigh on Sunday June 22, followed by the more established event at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday 3 August (11am start time for both events).

A flashback to last year's Memory Walk at Pennington Park

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said:

“Dementia causes devastation for so many families, with almost a million individuals living with this cruel disease in the UK alone.

“But despite the seriousness of the subject, our Memory Walks are always such uplifting occasions as people come together to share memories and experiences, remember loves ones, and do their bit to support the incredible work of the Alzheimer’s Society.

“Last year, despite some bad luck with the weather, we raised our biggest total yet – and this time we’re aiming to do even better through our participants’ sponsored walks and donations.

entrants in the Haigh Woodland Park Memory Walk 2024

“Our events are suitable for all ages and abilities, and as always there’ll be plenty of family-friendly things to do at both our venues, so why not enjoy a day out and support a worthy cause by walking for a world without dementia!”

Organised by the council’s Be Well service, the Memory Walk has enjoyed high-profile support from the borough’s professional sports clubs – with rugby league legend Phil Clarke a long-standing passionate advocate and regular guest of honour at the Haigh Woodland Park event.

As always there are two walks to choose from at each event; a pleasant 5km (3.1 mile) stroll or a shorter accessible route (approx. 20 mins) suitable for all abilities, including wheelchair users. There will also be a fun orienteering challenge for children and “forget-me-not” face-painting – plus branded Alzheimer’s Society clothing and accessories to buy.

Although registration is also available on the day, anyone who signs up in advance will be guaranteed a certificate of participation while those who also donate £10 will receive a special souvenir tote bag.

Haigh Woodland Park Memory Park entrants last year

This year, walkers can register via the Be Well Wigan app or online at bewellwigan.org/memorywalk where they can also download a printable sponsorship form. First time users of the Be Well booking portal will simply need to create a free account at checkout.

Meanwhile, donations can be made on the day or through the official Just Giving page – with every penny going to the Alzheimer’s Society.