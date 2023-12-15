Hospital bosses are urging patients to consider getting medical help elsewhere, as they prepare for “severe disruption” when junior doctors go on strike just days before Christmas.

The ongoing dispute with the Government over pay will see hospital-based junior doctors and GPs in training walk out from 7am on Wednesday, December 20 to 7am on Saturday, December 23.

It will be followed by a second strike from 7am on Wednesday, January 3 until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

Flags and placards were waved by junior doctors on the picket line outside Wigan Infirmary earlier this year

Dilraj Sandher, speaking on behalf of NHS acute medical directors in Greater Manchester, said: “Whilst respecting colleagues’ right to strike, we regret the severe disruption industrial action will cause to the public at a time when demand for NHS services is expected to be significantly higher and many staff are on pre-arranged leave for Christmas and New Year. We are working hard as a network of health and care providers to minimise disruption wherever we possibly can.

“It’s important that the public do access care if they need it during the strikes and over the festive period, making use of local urgent eye and dental services, pharmacies and mental health helplines. NHS 111 online can quickly advise you where to go and what to do next and can help with urgent health advice on days of strike action.

“Some people with appointments during this time may be contacted to rearrange them. Those patients will hear from hospitals or GP practices directly, so unless people hear otherwise, they should come to appointments as planned.

“Please remember, if you are unwell and need to contact your GP practice, it will be open but will very likely be busier than usual. You should also make sure to order your repeat prescriptions as soon as possible, if they are due.”

People are urged to use NHS 111 Online for all non-emergency healthcare needs, in the first instance, unless the issue concerns a child under five, when they should call 111.

People should contact their GP surgery for appointments about illnesses or injuries that will not go away, with many offering an out-of-hours service.